Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,506 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,252 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $270.17 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,973 shares of company stock worth $10,106,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.