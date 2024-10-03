Sage Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sage Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease makes up 11.7% of Sage Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 120.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNL. KeyCorp began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

