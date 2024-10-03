Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 173,665 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,257 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

