Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $522.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.67 and a 200 day moving average of $494.35. The company has a market capitalization of $473.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $529.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.