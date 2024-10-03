Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 49,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,181. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

