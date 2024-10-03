Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 49,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,181. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.