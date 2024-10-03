Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COST. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.04.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $876.94. The stock had a trading volume of 216,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,878. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $872.91 and a 200-day moving average of $819.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $388.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $7,097,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.