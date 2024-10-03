Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CCD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 46,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,339. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.