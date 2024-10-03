Dentgroup LLC Purchases Shares of 24,132 Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Dentgroup LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 177,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IDHQ stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $295.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.