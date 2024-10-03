iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Purchased by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,252,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

