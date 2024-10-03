Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $343.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.