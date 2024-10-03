Dentgroup LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Dentgroup LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $994.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.