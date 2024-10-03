M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 760 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,350,000. American Trust lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $7,119,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

