Dentgroup LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.03. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $95.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

