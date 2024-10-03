Dentgroup LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Dentgroup LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 1.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,204,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

