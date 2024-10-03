Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Boosted by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

