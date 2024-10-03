M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 471 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3,934.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,277,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,745 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,420,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 203,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 132,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 95,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLIN stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.