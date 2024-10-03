M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 866 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000.

SPMD opened at $54.27 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

