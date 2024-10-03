TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stake Raised by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 343.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

