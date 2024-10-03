M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VONE opened at $257.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $260.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.54 and its 200-day moving average is $243.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.824 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.