M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,334 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,323,138. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile



Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

