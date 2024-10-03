M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,844,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 737,550 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $55,626,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

