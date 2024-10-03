The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.