Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 497.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 63,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,766,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day moving average of $203.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

