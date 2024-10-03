Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is M&R Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,100 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $217,995,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $126,615,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after acquiring an additional 493,180 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $271.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $274.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.