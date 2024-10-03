M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. CACI International makes up approximately 1.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CACI International worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI opened at $505.75 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $508.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.60.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

