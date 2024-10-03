East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

