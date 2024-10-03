Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 350 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $100,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

