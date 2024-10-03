Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

