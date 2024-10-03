Doliver Advisors LP Has $524,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $55.72 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

