Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

