Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

