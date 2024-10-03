Doliver Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Baidu Trading Up 4.4 %

BIDU stock opened at $115.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

