Doliver Advisors LP Has $314,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.32.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UNP opened at $243.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.