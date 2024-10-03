Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,180 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 6.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $68,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

