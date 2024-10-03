Davis Capital Management Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 659.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHG opened at $102.84 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

