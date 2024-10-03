Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $94.48 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,331,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for approximately 9.4% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Exelon worth $94,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exelon by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

