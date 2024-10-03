Davis Capital Management Has $70,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.92 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

