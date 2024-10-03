Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $40.73 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rogers were worth $40,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 2,926.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers by 629.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 39,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,568.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROG stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

