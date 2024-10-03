Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 662 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after buying an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

