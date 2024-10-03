Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,508,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $311.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $314.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.19 and a 200 day moving average of $294.81. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

