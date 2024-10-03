Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $46.40 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $46,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 333.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $15,817,000. Finally, NCP Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $207.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

