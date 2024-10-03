Anchor Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,141 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,475 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 315,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 289,099 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,337,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 212,876 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

