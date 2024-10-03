Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,957.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $48,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.9 %

CMG opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.