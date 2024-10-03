Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $55,000 in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 218,187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $300.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RRGB. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

