Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 3,475 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

