Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.37.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

