Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 66 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cummins were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,153,000 after buying an additional 167,485 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $325.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $333.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.73 and its 200 day moving average is $291.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

