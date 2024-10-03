Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $179.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

