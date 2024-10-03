New Century Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.16.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $78,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,494,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,312 shares of company stock valued at $85,527,092 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

