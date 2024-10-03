Davis Capital Management Has $489,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Davis Capital Management cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.